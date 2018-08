ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 05: The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performs at The Fox Theatre on March 5, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Fox Theatre)

Many sources, including The Detroit Free Press and The Chicago Tribune are reporting that the Queen Of Soul is near death after battling cancer. The 76 year old singer is best known for songs like R-E-S-P-E-C-T, (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman and Freeway of Love.