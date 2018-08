ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 05: The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performs at The Fox Theatre on March 5, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Fox Theatre)

Aretha Franklin has passed away at the age of 76. Her publicist has confirmed.

Franklin sold more than 75 million albums worldwide, and was listed number 1 on Rolling Stones list of 100 greatest artists of all time. Her contributions to the music industry… countless. She will be missed by many.

Rest in peace, Queen of Soul.