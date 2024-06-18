Ariana Grande addresses criticism about her voice changing

Ariana Grande is addressing criticism about “The Way” she speaks.

After a clip from her appearance on Penn Badgley‘s podcast Podcrushed circulated the internet due to the way she drastically changed her pitch and cadence of speaking, Ariana took to TikTok on Tuesday to explain her quick shift from a lower to higher register.

“habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health,” Ariana commented. “i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing.”

“i’ve always done this BYE,” Ariana continued.

This may be the first time Ariana’s offered any kind of clarification about this, but it isn’t the first time fans have noticed changes in her voice.

Critiques about a higher-pitched tone emerged after she presented at the 2024 Oscars alongside Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo back in March. She also spoke about transforming her voice for the role of Glinda while guesting on The Zach Sang Show in February.

“I trained every day … to transform my voice, even — like, my singing voice — everything about me, I had to deconstruct to prove to them I could handle taking on this other person,” Ariana said.

