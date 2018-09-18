Ariana Grande Adopts a Micro Pig! By Sarah Peters | Sep 18, 2018 @ 5:50 AM Ahh! So cute! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson adopted a micro pig. She posted a picture of it sleeping on her neck, and then on Pete’s stomach. And yes, Pete already has a tattoo of the pig. What is the pig’s name? Piggy Smalls. Perfect. adoptionariana grandecutepig SHARE RELATED CONTENT Casket Found in Akron, Goes for A Ride Lakewood Girl’s Unicorn Stolen! Emmy Winners, and a Proposal?! Matthew Perry Has Been Hospitalized all Summer?! The 70th Annual Emmy’s is Tonight! Buffalo Bills So Bad, Vontae Davis Retires at Halftime