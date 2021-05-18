      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Are Officially Married

May 18, 2021 @ 12:21am

A big congratulations is in order for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez who are now officially married. According to Grande’s rep, “It was a tiny and intimate – less than 20 people.

The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier”. The couple have been dating since January 2020 and later became engaged in December. Did you have a small, intimate wedding? Do you prefer small weddings as opposed to big weddings?

