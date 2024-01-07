Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ariana Grande announces new single, “yes, and?”

January 7, 2024 11:07AM EST
DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ariana Grande has officially announced her new single.

In a social media post Sunday, the singer revealed that the song’s title is “yes, and?” and that it’ll be out January 12. She also teased the track on her Sweetener Instagram account. The cover art features a blurred closeup of Ariana’s face. 

You can pre-save the song now.

Fans were quick to guess the new song’s title, after Ariana was spotted wearing a sweatshirt with the words “yes, and?” on it earlier this week.

Ariana’s next album will be the followup to 2020’s Positions.

