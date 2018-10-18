Ariana Grande Covers Up Her ‘Pete’ Tattoo With a Band-Aid

In a recent appearance Ariana Grande had a band-aid on her left ring finger. The band aid was in the same location of her ‘Pete’ tattoo.

She received the cursive tattoo in June and showed it off on her Instagram. Pete also had a tattoo of her infamous bunny ears that he had covered up and turned into a heart shaped tattoo. Seems like they will be getting lots of cover-up tattoos as they have 5 shared tattoo designs and nine total tattoos inspired by their relationship.

At what point in a relationship do you get a tattoo with your significant other’s name? Do you have a tattoo that you got covered up? What was it and what did you get it turned into?