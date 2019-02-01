Ariana Grande Fixed Her Tattoo or Did She?

The good news is Ariana Grande fixed the much talked about misspelled tattoo. The bad news, it’s still wrong.

When Grande revealed the tattoo on Instagram, fans quickly pointed out that the tattoo actually meant “small charcoal grill.”

After deleting the initial tweet, Grande tried to fix the tweet with the help of someone with the knowledge of Japanese, and at least it no longer said “small charcoal grill.”

Instead, when she posted the fix it was done wrong again and this time read, “Japanese BBQ finger.”

DO you think that Grande should give up on this tattoo? After two mistakes would you just let the tattoo stay with the mistake? Have you ever had a tattoo that went wrong?