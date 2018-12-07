Ariana Grande Gives Heartfelt Speech at Woman of the Year Ceremony
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 7, 2018 @ 10:33 AM

Ariana Grande gave an emotional and heartfelt speech as she accepted the Billboard Woman of the Year award ceremony last night.
During her speech, Ariana fought back tears and talked about her eventful year that involved the death of former boyfriend Mac Miller and an engagement called off with comedian Pete Davidson.
“I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst in my life,” Ariana said in her speech.

