Ariana Grande is all smiles in London following divorce news

July 19, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ariana Grande seems to be in good spirits following the news that she and her husband, Dalton Gomez, are divorcing.

The Daily Mail has photos of the star shopping in London with her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo. Wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap, Ariana was seen smiling as she and Cynthia left a store on Bond Street. Ariana’s been living in London while filming Wicked, but shooting has stopped as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike. 

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that Ari has deleted her wedding photos from her Instagram as well as the anniversary post she created in May celebrating the couple’s second anniversary. 

That post featured a photo of the two kissing at their wedding along with the words “2” and “3.5 together!” She captioned it, “i love him so.”

Ariana and Dalton got engaged in December of 2020 and married in May of 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Ari’s home in Montecito, California.

