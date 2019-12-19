Ariana Grande On The Cusp Of Breaking Voter Registration Record
Getting young people active in our democracy is vital, and nothing’s more fantastic than when artists use their gravity to get people out and voting!
Ariana Grande is doing her best to mix music with democracy. On Tuesday night, Grande tweeted that she was just 1,000 people away from breaking the record for the number of people registered to vote on tour. Grande is working with HeadCount to get people signed up to vote at each of her tour stops. Even if you don’t make it to a show, you can text “Ariana” to 40649 to register.
Has an artist’s activism led you to become more socially conscious?