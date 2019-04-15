Ariana Grande Performed with NSYNC!
By Sarah
|
Apr 15, 2019 @ 8:52 AM

Ariana Grande sent the Coachella crowd into a frenzy when she brought out N-Sync during her headlining set at Coachella over the weekend.
The group took the stage with Ariana after three songs and did “Tearin Up My Heart” together complete with dance moves.
Oh, and if you’re wondering, no Justin Timberlake wasn’t a part of the N-Sync reunion.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What Did People Think of “Game of Thrones” Pregnant Woman Shares Story of Stranger Tossing Her Coffee SPOILERS! Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Quick Recap: What Happened Last Night ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Stan Lee’s Final Marvel Cameo Feel Like A Kid In This Barbie Hotel Suite Sleep Surrounded By Your Favorite Foods Thanks To Amazon
Comments