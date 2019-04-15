Ariana Grande sent the Coachella crowd into a frenzy when she brought out N-Sync during her headlining set at Coachella over the weekend.
The group took the stage with Ariana after three songs and did “Tearin Up My Heart” together complete with dance moves.
Oh, and if you’re wondering, no Justin Timberlake wasn’t a part of the N-Sync reunion.
Ariana Grande Performed with NSYNC!
