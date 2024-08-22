Ariana Grande releasing 10th anniversary edition of ‘My Everything’

Ariana Grande‘s album My Everything turns 10 on Aug. 22 — or depending on where you live, Aug. 25 — and in celebration she’s released a new 10th anniversary version. It’s only available digitally for now, but you can preorder the vinyl, which is shipping Dec. 6.

The new version features several songs that have never been available digitally before — “Cadillac Song,” “Too Close,” “Only 1” and “You Don’t Know Me” — plus her Jessie J/Nicki Minaj collab “Bang Bang,” which was added to the original deluxe version of the album later in 2014.

Digital and physical singles bundles are also coming, which include all five of the album’s hits: “Problem,” “Break Free,” “One Last Time,” “Love Me Harder” and “Bang Bang.” The digital singles bundle will be released on Aug. 27; you can order the vinyls on Aug. 26. Plus, a whole line of My Everything 10th anniversary merch is now available in Ari’s online store.

While her debut Yours Truly established Ariana as a pop star, My Everything turned her into a superstar. It debuted at #1 and featured Ari’s highest-peaking song to date, “Problem,” as well as three more top 10s: “Break Free,” “Bang Bang” and “Love Me Harder.” Another track, “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart,” was co-written by Harry Styles.

My Everything was also packed with guest stars, including Iggy Azalea, Zedd, Big Sean, The Weeknd, Childish Gambino, A$AP Ferg and Cashmere Cat, and boasted production by Max Martin, Benny Blanco and Ryan Tedder. It was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys and went on to sell more than 2 million copies.

