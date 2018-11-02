Ariana Grande Responded to Pete Davidson’s SNL Promo Quip About Their Breakup! Awkward…

By now you know that the power couple of the year has called it quits, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke off their engagement but that hasn’t stopped Pete Davidson from talking about it.

In the promo for this week’s SNL Davidson asks musical guest, Maggie Rogers to marry him, when she says “no” Davidson says, “Oh-for-three!” obviously poking fun at his breakup with Ariana.

Ariana took to Twitter to give her opinion on the promo and who knew she could be so savage, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” Ariana wrote. Ouch!