Ariana Grande talks ‘eternal sunshine’ and “hiding from” success: “It was making me resentful”

Ariana Grande‘s new album, eternal sunshine, comes out on March 8, but ahead of its release, she sat down with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe to talk about her new music and how her approach to success has totally changed over the past few years.

Ariana’s album is named after the Jim Carrey film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, about a couple who both undergo a process to erase each other from their memories.

She tells Zane, “I think the movie is so beloved because so many people can relate to knowing that something isn’t right, but loving so much, and wanting to stay, and wanting to figure it out, and that cycle that can happen.”

“I think it kind of fell into place that these songs had little tidbits of that theme,” she adds. “I just felt really inspired by it.”

As for the time that’s passed between the new album and 2021’s Positions, Ariana says it was “healing” and reveals, “I’ve loved every minute of making this album … more than ever before in my life, I’ve been able to be so much more present and enjoy it … in a way that I don’t think I was able to before.”

“I’m proud and grateful, and I feel like, ‘Oh my goodness, what a gift to be able to make this art!’” she explains. “For so long I think I was in hiding from it, hiding from my success … and it was really impacting my ability to be able to love what I do for a long time.”

She adds, “It was really making me resentful, I think, for a little bit of time, and I don’t feel that way anymore.”

