Saying that it’ll be a “special show,” Ariana Grande will be making a return to Manchester in the United Kingdom.

Grande announced the dates for her Sweetener world tour and most notably missing from the list was Manchester, with Grande saying: “Manchester is not on this initial list because we are planning a special show.

She further explained: “We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course coming and we love you.”