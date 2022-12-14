Ariana Grande to return to ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for season 15 premiere

Courtesy of MTV

Ariana Grande will return to RuPaul’s Drag Race as the special guest judge for the two-episode premiere of season 15.

The show, now airing on MTV, debuts Friday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The first episode will be commercial free and the second will have limited commercial interruption.

Ariana will join Ru and regular judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews as they welcome 16 new competing queens, including the show’s first twin contestants, Sugar and Spice.

This will be Ari’s second appearance on the show as a guest judge: she previously judged an episode during season 7, back in 2015. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “verrrrry excited…heart bursting @rupaulofficial i love you.”

