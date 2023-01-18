Ariana Grande uses familiar ﻿’Bridgerton’ ﻿song to tease her new R.E.M. Beauty collection

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

﻿Ariana Grande﻿ has a feeling fans will be saying “thank u, next” to all the new offerings from her latest R.E.M. Beauty collection.

The hitmaker channeled a bit of ﻿Bridgerton﻿ to unveil the “thank u, next” beauty collection, which comes with a new eyeshadow palette and faux mink eyelashes, as well as her plumping lip gloss and liquid eyeliner.

She previewed each new item on TikTok while blasting the ﻿Vitamin String Quartet‘s cover of her 2018 hit song. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because the instrumentalists went viral after their cover was featured during an episode of the hit Netflix series.

Ari felt that was the perfect song to show off her new, limited-edition collection, which she says fans can buy now on RemBeauty.com.

