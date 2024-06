Source: YouTube

Ariana Grande just dropped a new music video for “The Boy Is Mine”, inspired by the 1998 song by Brandy and Monica. Naturally, you have to have a nod to that in the video, so they turn up as news anchors! Grande channels a stalkerish Cat Woman to Penn Badgley’s Mayor Max Starling.

The video has some F-bombs AND LANGUAGE so be aware of that!!

