Ariana Grande's Thank You Next Music Video – Finally Here1 By Anastasia Otto | Dec 1, 2018 @ 12:28 AM The long awaited music video to Ariana Grande's "Thank You Next" is here and its everything we expected! With her recreation of Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and much more, it's a treat to watch.