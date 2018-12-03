Ariana Grande has been on social media all weekend after releasing her video for “Thank U, Next” but now a post-delete tweet is getting all the attention.
“Actually…I don’t want no ‘next'” Grande tweeted Saturday. “True love doesn’t exist. Hope you’re having a nice day.”
After posting the tweet, Ariana deleted it and then posted, “True love might exist I was just hungry, But still f**k that.”
Do you think Ariana should lay off social media for awhile and seek counseling?
Ariana Says, “True Love Doesn’t Exist”
