      Weather Alert

Armed Protest in Columbus on Sunday: Small, Peaceful

Jan 18, 2021 @ 6:26am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An armed protest in Columbus on Sunday, but there were just a little over two dozen participants and it was peaceful.

That scene was repeated in a number of other capital cities.

The protestors with military garb and assault-type rifles argued with each other over a mix of causes, but the State Highway Patrol says that’s what the Statehouse is there for.

Security well-outnumbered participants, and troopers and others are remaining in Columbus through at least Wednesday, with the Statehouse closed.

They did tell troopers they did abhor violence and what happened at the Capitol 12 days ago.

