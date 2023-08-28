Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Army Dad Surprises Kids At School Home After Two-Year Deployment

August 28, 2023 10:48AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Three siblings in Cullman County, Alabama, got one of the best surprises ever last week! 

Skyler Lee, Jaylon Flanigan, and Jazlyn Flanigan were shocked and relieved when their father, Army Sergeant First Class Kelvin Lee, who had been deployed for two years, returned home! First he surprised his daughter Skylar, and then his other two kids as an honored guest at their high school pep rally!

Popular Posts

1

Mix 94-1's free show with Phillip Phillips
2

Canton McKinley Bulldogs 2023 High School Football Preview
3

Justin Timberlake readies new music as he downsizes in Tennessee
4

Hero Reunites With The Women He Helped Get To Safety In Maui
5

Music notes: Gwen Stefani, Dua Lipa and more