Army Dad Surprises Kids At School Home After Two-Year Deployment
August 28, 2023 10:48AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Three siblings in Cullman County, Alabama, got one of the best surprises ever last week!
Skyler Lee, Jaylon Flanigan, and Jazlyn Flanigan were shocked and relieved when their father, Army Sergeant First Class Kelvin Lee, who had been deployed for two years, returned home! First he surprised his daughter Skylar, and then his other two kids as an honored guest at their high school pep rally!