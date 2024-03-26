Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He Has A Pacemaker

March 26, 2024 11:14AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

“The Terminator” has a pacemaker.

76-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed on his podcast that he underwent open-heart surgery to get a pacemaker. “Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine,” he joked. “I got a pacemaker.”

It’s not his first rodeo when it comes to heart issues has he had valve replacement surgeries in 1997 and 2019. He was able to do a public appearance at an event a few days later and thanked his medical team for their care. He emphasized the importance of taking health seriously and encouraged listeners to follow their doctors’ advice.

Popular Posts

1

Could Selena Gomez be considering selling Rare Beauty?
2

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more
3

*NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick celebrate ‘No Strings Attached’ anniversary
4

Report: ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will be a jukebox musical with 15 “very well-known songs”
5

Tyla is “super-proud of the “new, fresh vibe” of her self-titled debut album