      Weather Alert

Arrest Made in Canton Township Shooting Incident

Jan 9, 2021 @ 8:27am

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Canton Township man is charged with felonious assault in connection with a shooting in the fairgrounds neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Tony Sheets Jr was arrested by officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the female victim in her 20s was shot at Sheets’s home in the 1100 block of Oak Avenue NW early Thursday morning.

She is reported to be in stable condition.

Popular Posts
Why Not Get A Fresh Start In 2021 With $10,000 In Your Pocket?
'Bridgerton' Fans Mortified By Explicit Sex Scenes As They Watch Netflix Drama With Their Parents
kevin stefanski
Browns Hit With Major COVID Losses Ahead Of Playoff Game
Let's Play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War!
"Caillou" Has Been Cancelled And People Are Rejoicing - Especially Parents