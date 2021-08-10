Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 65-Year-Old Canton Woman
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 65-year-old Canton woman Sunday night.
22-year-old Javier Blood was picked up by Canton police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force on 26th Street NE on Monday.
He’s charged with murder in the killing of Jenny Norris outside her home on Belden Avenue SE, just south of East Tusc.
Blood is jailed on a million dollars bond.
No motive is being given.
Witnesses including the victim’s daughter say shots were fired from a black vehicle that sped off.