Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Young Woman Caught in Crossfire

September 23, 2022 6:26AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that horrific shootout in Akron back in April where a young pregnant woman innocently riding in a car was shot in the head.

The Marshal Service task force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams of Akron Thursday afternoon.

He’s charged in the shooting death of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris.

30 shots were fired in the incident on Rockaway Street.

Harris was caught in the crossfire.

