Arrest Made in Shooting of Hoover’s John Keller, He Remains Hospitalized
MT PLEASANT, Michigan (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Detroit man is under arrest, charged in a weekend shooting that leaves recent Hoover graduate and Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller in critical but stable condition.
Kenneth Thomas was arrested Tuesday by Isabella County Michigan sheriff’s deputies.
There is a GoFundMe account set up for Keller.
He and another man were shot at an off-campus house party when deputies say there was an argument and Thomas went to his car to get a gun.
Keller graduated from Hoover in 2018.