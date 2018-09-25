Arrest Made Quickly in HOF Threat

A Canton man is in custody after police believe he phoned in a threat to the Pro Football Hall of Fame yesterday morning. Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo says the man was arrested on some outstanding warrants. He was known to the Stark County Sheriff’s office and they believe he made threats outside of Ohio as well. The prosecutor is now considering charges. Angelo says the Pro Football Hall of Fame followed it’s set protocol and did a good job with it. There were no injuries.

