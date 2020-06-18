Arrest Warrants Issued in Connection with Na’kia Crawford Murder
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Police Department announced this afternoon that arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the shooting death of Na’kia Crawford, an 18 year old Akron resident.
On the afternoon Sunday, June 14 Crawford was fatally shot in the drivers seat of her car in the area of E. North Street and N. Howard Street. Akron Police and federal law enforcement started an investigation into the incident shortly after.
The investigation found that the person or persons responsible for Crawford’s death was driving a Black Chevy Camaro during the shooting. Police tell WHBC News that authorities discovered the Camaro Wednesday evening, abandoned in Cleveland.
The vehicle has since been transported back to the Akron Police Department for processing. Police say the investigation then accelerated, leading to warrants behind signed on three individuals:
- Adarus Black, 17 years, of Lakemore
- Warrant signed for Murder
- Jaion Bivins, 18 years old, of Akron
- Warrant signed for Obstructing Justice
- Warrant signed for Tampering with Evidence
- Janisha George, 24 years old, of Tallmadge
- Warrant signed for Obstructing Justice
No arrests have been made at this time. Akron Police say the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible.
Earlier this week the Summit County Crime Stoppers issued a statement saying a large sum of reward money would be offered to anyone that could help lead authorities to Crawford’s killer. Akron police tell WHBC news that they received useful information from the community throughout the investigation.
Crawford’s death has received national attention, with some believing that she was murdered because of her race. All three suspects are African American.