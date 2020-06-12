Arrest Warrants Obtained for Massillon Man in Connection with Canton Shooting
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police tell WHBC News that arrest warrants have been obtained for Dometrious Boles in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Thursday afternoon. Boles, a 32 year old Massillon native, is wanted for aggravated murder, four counts of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.
Yesterday, police responded to a shooting incident around 2:30 PM in the 200 block of Navarre Road SW. Upon arrival, they discovered two victims that had suffered gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as Jermaine Gaitor, 35 and Corey Groce, 36.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Gaitor was pronounced dead, while Groce’s condition remains unknown. Canton Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 330-489-3144.