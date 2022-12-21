Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Arrested: Canton Man Accused of Stabbing Brother

December 21, 2022 5:25AM EST
Share
Arrested: Canton Man Accused of Stabbing Brother

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they and members of the U.S. Marshal Service have arrested the brother of a man who was critically injured in a stabbing incident last week.

46-year-old Derek Edwards of Canton was arrested Tuesday morning in Jackson Township, charged with attempted murder.

42-year-old Eric Bichsel who has a Louisville address was dropped off at the Cleveland Clinic Mercy ER last Wednesday night.

A suspect vehicle was later located.

No word on where the incident occurred.

Popular Posts

1

8th Grader Hits Full Court Buzzer Beater For The Win!
2

SantaCon Comes To Massillon
3

Tour Downtown Canton In 1986
4

Military Dad Surprises His Daughter And Dog
5

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Still Together Despite GMA3 Hiatus