Arrested Massillon Man Tosses Drugs from Police Cruiser
MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 35 year old Massillon man is behind bars after authorities say he attempted to get rid of drugs he had on his person while sitting in the back of a police cruiser.
Stark County jail records show a vehicle Justin Lee was riding in was pulled over on Sunday afternoon at Walnut Road SW for multiple equipment violations. Massillon Police officers said they pulled a container of methamphetamine from Lee’s pants.
After being placed in the back of the cruiser, Lee allegedly attempted to get rid of the drugs himself, throwing them out of the window onto the road. Lee was jailed on multiple charges. Court records show he went to prison for drug related convictions in 2018.