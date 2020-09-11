Arrests In Shooting of Two Akron Children
Akron Police now say it was a 6-year old girl that was shot while sitting in a car yesterday afternoon.
They originally reported the child was 8-years old. Police also say another child was grazed by a bullet at that same time. The shooting happened yesterday afternoon on Copley Rd.
When officers arrived on scene, both vehicles involved were gone. Moments later, officers received an additional 911 call to a home in the 900 block of Greenwood Av for a child with
a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel arrived on Greenwood Avenue and found the victim, a 6-year-old girl, with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers also found a disabled car on the street with bullet holes in it. The victim was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where she underwent surgery. She remains in critical condition. It was also discovered that another child
sustained minor injuries as a result of the being grazed by a bullet.
During the investigation into the shooting, detectives developed information that led to the identification of the suspects.
Marqualle Clinkscales, 23, and Corey Jemison, 39, were arrested yesterday and charged in connection to the shooting. Investigators determined that both men exchanged gunfire after an argument. Clinkscales’ shots struck the car with six children inside.
Clinkscales was arrested following a vehicle pursuit a short time after the shooting. He was later charged with two counts of Felonious Assault and Tampering with Evidence.
Jemison was the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting that was found disabled on Greenwood Avenue. He was taken into custody on Delia Avenue and later charged with Felonious
Assault and Weapons Under Disability. He also was charged with a Parole Violation.