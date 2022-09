CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night.

All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.

No one was injured.

Fairgoers near the gunfire ran screaming and the grounds were gradually evacuated.