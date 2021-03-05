      Weather Alert

Arrests Made in Huge Rash of Car Window Smash-Ins in Canton

Mar 5, 2021 @ 3:35pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hopefully car owners in the city of Canton can relax a bit now.

Two young Canton men have been arrested and charged in connection with that rash of car-window smash-ins in the city in the last several weeks.

19-year-old Christopher McKeown and 20-year-old Jose Bower Lara are charged with felony-4 grand theft.

Police say nearly 150 vehicles were damaged.

Many had items taken.

The incidents occurred on every side of town.

Police say they continue investigating.

