Arrests Made in Huge Rash of Car Window Smash-Ins in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hopefully car owners in the city of Canton can relax a bit now.
Two young Canton men have been arrested and charged in connection with that rash of car-window smash-ins in the city in the last several weeks.
19-year-old Christopher McKeown and 20-year-old Jose Bower Lara are charged with felony-4 grand theft.
Police say nearly 150 vehicles were damaged.
Many had items taken.
The incidents occurred on every side of town.
Police say they continue investigating.