Arrests Made in Liming Beating Death
Saturday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year old Deshawn Stafford Jr., 19-year old Tyler Stafford and 21 year old Donovon Jones. The three are wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal beating of Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2, 2022.
Members of the Akron Police Department were able to identify the suspects and warrants were issued for homicide. Akron Police and the US Marshals worked together to locate and arrest Deshawn and Tyler Stafford at a residence located on the 500 block of North Howard Street in Akron. Jones was arrested at a residence located on the 200 block of Crosby Street in Akron.
“Ethan’s senseless and tragic death has touched every person in our community,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our Akron Police Department and their collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. They have worked around the clock on this case and I thank them for their tireless efforts. My thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Liming family at this time.”
Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett added, “I am happy to report that today, officers with the Akron Police Department, made several arrests in connection with the death of Ethan Liming. We thank the members of the community for their outpouring of support that helped investigators throughout this investigation. We will continue to follow any leads that will result in bringing those responsible for Ethan’s death to justice. While I believe the news of the arrests will be welcomed by Ethan’s family and loved ones, we all recognize that nothing will bring Ethan back. Violence in this country must stop. We are losing too many lives to senseless acts of violence.”
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to provide all necessary resources to help our partners at the Akron Police Department to combat violent crime. This crime impacted an entire community and we stand alongside the community in seeking j