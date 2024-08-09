Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Artistic Swimming Is Fascinating The Internet

August 9, 2024 12:21PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Team USA’s amazing artistic swimming routine has taken the Internet by storm!  They have worked on perfecting the routine for three years, and stunned audience with the Moonwalking upside down! It earned them the silver medal, the first for the US in 20 years!

 

Many note the flawless hair and waterproof makeup too! There is MUCH that goes into that too!

MORE HERE

