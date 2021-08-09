Artists Can Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test at Live Nation Venues
Live Nation now allows artists to require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test at their venues. In a letter sent to staff and artists, Live Nation wrote: “Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law.”
“We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated,” the letter continued. “That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.” Do you think these measures will affect how many fans turn out for shows? Do you think a lot of artists will require proof of vaccination or negative tests?