ArtsInStark Helping to Entertain People at Home
We are entering week 3 of our social distancing and the end doesn’t seem to be in sight. If you’re cooped up at home with your entire family things may be getting a bit tense. Fortunately, there are things to do to help the boredom!
ArtsinStark has activities every day you can join in online and never have to leave your house! The County Arts Council has created ‘ArtsinStark Live’ and each day they have activities you can take advantage of! Today at noon there will be a program about journaling. Think about it, these are unprecedented times we’re living in and journaling is a great way to keep a family history! Teaching artist Diane Kendig will host that program. Tomorrow there will be a mini concert with Julian Curet. Wednesday join the Players Guild for a dance party! On Thursday there will be another mini concert with The Scenic Route. And on Friday it’s another SmArts lesson with musician and teaching artist Patrick Masalko. You can take part in all these activities here.
Our local museums will be doing programs every day at noon on their Facebook pages, too! Each night you can wrap up your day with some of our local artists and actors doing dramatic readings of their favorite children’s books! That will be on Facebook at 8:00pm and on Instagram at 8:15.
Kudos to our local community for banding together during this time of isolation!