As Shares Plunge, Netflix Takes Aim At Password Sharing
An unexpected drop of about 200,000 subscribers is sending Netflix into a tailspin and now the streaming service says it’s going after millions of freeloaders who use shared passwords with friends or family.
Netflix estimates that about 100 million households worldwide using its service are streaming it for free.
CEO Reed Hastings told shareholders this week, “We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them.”
In a test program last year, Netflix prompted viewers to verify their accounts via email or text, but it’s not clear yet just how Netflix will set up barriers for password sharing moving forward.
Be honest, do you “password share” with someone for Netflix? How would you feel about a password-sharing crackdown? Will other streaming services follow suit?