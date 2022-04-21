      Weather Alert

As Shares Plunge, Netflix Takes Aim At Password Sharing

Apr 21, 2022 @ 9:10am

An unexpected drop of about 200,000 subscribers is sending Netflix into a tailspin and now the streaming service says it’s going after millions of freeloaders who use shared passwords with friends or family.

Netflix estimates that about 100 million households worldwide using its service are streaming it for free.

CEO Reed Hastings told shareholders this week, “We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them.”

In a test program last year, Netflix prompted viewers to verify their accounts via email or text, but it’s not clear yet just how Netflix will set up barriers for password sharing moving forward.

Be honest, do you “password share” with someone for Netflix? How would you feel about a password-sharing crackdown? Will other streaming services follow suit?

Popular Posts
How To Watch Coachella This Weekend
Unexpected Coachella Collaboration: Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Billie Eilish Is The Youngest Performer To Headline Coachella
The First Trailer for “Thor: Love And Thunder” is Here!
Music notes: Kesha, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more
Connect With Us Listen To Us On