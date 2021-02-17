      Breaking News
Closings & Delays

Ash Wednesday is Also Stark Property Tax Day

Feb 17, 2021 @ 5:56am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Your first-half Stark County property taxes are due on Wednesday February 17.

You can still pay by mail, with the envelope postmarked with Wednesday’s date.

You can also pay online.

There’s a 2.35-percent fee.

The “charge” for this collection is $204 million, that’s the total in taxes billed to county residents and businesses.

If your travels take you to downtown Canton, there is a deposit box in the lobby of the Stark County Office Building on Central Plaza.

Popular Posts
When Will Kids Be Able To Get COVID-19 Vaccines?
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Earns Marvel's Most Adult Rating Yet
Wife Gifts Husband Photos of Other Women He "Liked"
Is TikTok The Reason You Can’t Find Feta At The Supermarket?
Taylor Swift Will Drop New “Love Story,” Plus 6 Unheard “Fearless” Era Songs