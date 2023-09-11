Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Apologize For Letters Of Support For Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote character letters of support of their former co-star and friend for 25 years, Danny Masterson, who was on trial for rape. Now they are publicly apologizing on Instagram after Masterson was given the maximum sentence on his conviction. They said, “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said in an Instagram video Saturday. “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future,” adds Kunis, who was beside her husband in the video.

Other stars from That ’70s Show, including Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, also wrote letters. “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Kunis says. “They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way,” Kutcher adds. One co-star that didn’t write a letter was Topher Grace.