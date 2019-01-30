Ashton Kutcher Tweeted out His Phone Number?!

Ashton Kutcher wanted to get closer with his fans so bad he actually tweeted out his phone number and asked fans to text him.

“I miss having a real connection w/real people. My community. From now on you can just text me,” Kutcher tweeted.

At first, fans thought they were getting “Punk’d,” but when they realized it was real they flooded Kutcher’s phone with messages.

Kutcher later deleted the original post and told fans that his phone had been overwhelmed with messages, but he would “repost soon.”

Do you think Kutcher is setting up something? Would you ever give out your number on social media? If you could get one celebrity’s number who would it be?