At Least One Dead In Ohio Tornado Outbreak

(ONN) – At least one person was killed and 12 injured as tornadoes swept across portions of Ohio late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
The Dayton Daily News reports the person killed was in Celina, in northwest Ohio – that’s in Mercer County.
The mayor tells the newspaper that several homes were destroyed on the northwest side and at least six other people were injured by a tornado.
The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter there.
Also very hard hit, the northern suburbs of Dayton, including Trotwood and Northridge, which is just about four miles from downtown Dayton.
Meantime, governor Mike DeWine plans to visit communities in the Dayton area that were hit hard by the tornadoes.
Among areas he plans to visit is Trotwood, an older Dayton suburb of some 24,500 people.
Mayor Mary McDonald reports extensive, “catastrophic damage.”
She says no deaths or serious injuries have been reported, adding “we’re blessed for that.”
She says the community is getting a lot of help and support from federal, state, and local agencies.
Trotwood’s Hara Arena, idled in recent years after decades as a popular sports and entertainment venue, sustained “a huge amount of damage.”