At your ‘Service’: Dua Lipa to speak online about her podcast, newsletter and brand

A year ago, Dua Lipa founded Service95, a newsletter and podcast featuring her recommendations; thought-provoking articles about culture, activism and social justice; and interviews with celebrities and newsmakers. Now she’s scheduled an online event where she’ll discuss what prompted her to branch out from music.

The digital event will take place April 13, and tickets are on sale now via Fane.co.uk. Dua will be talking about the inspiration for Service95, as well as what goes into putting together the newsletter and podcasts.

In addition, she’ll share the lessons she’s learned running a start-up while being a global superstar, and discuss the keys to leadership and building an authentic brand. There’ll also be a Q&A where fans will get the chance to ask questions, and we’ll find out what Dua has planned for Service95 in the coming years.

The livestream starts at 7 p.m. GMT — that’s 3 p.m. ET — on April 13, and tickets costs about 15 bucks. If you can’t watch it live, you’ll be able to watch it for seven days after the livestream ends.

You can access all things Service95, including the newsletters and podcasts, at Service95.com.

This month’s newsletter features Dua’s recommendations for how to disconnect from your phone, an article about avoiding burnout and an interview with a female tattoo artist.

