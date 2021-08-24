ATF Leads Investigation That Takes Down Drug Organization in Canton, 12 Arrests Tuesday AM
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 12 men with Canton, Massillon and Alliance addresses were arrested first thing Tuesday morning by a task force of federal, county and local law officers.
They are accused of being members of the “Shorb Bloc” criminal gang in Canton.
Four others were still being sought as of Tuesday afternoon.
All were indicted on either racketeering or drug conspiracy charges, with other underlying counts like attempted murder, felonious assault and robbery.
Both Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo and Stark County Sheriff George Maier called these suspects the “worst of the worst” at a press conference in City Council chambers Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation was undertaken initially by the ATF’s Columbus office.
Here is a portion of the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland:
According to court documents, the following individuals have been indicted on charges of racketeering: Lamuel Flowers, 28 of Canton, Ohio; Lenmuel Brown, 26 of Alliance, Ohio; Corey Sullivan, 25 of Canton, Ohio; Dejour Kelly, 29 of Canton, Ohio; Jessie Lee, 23 of Canton, Ohio; Deangelo Snell, 21 of Massillion, Ohio; Tyvion Hall, 23 of Canton, Ohio; Raphael Patterson, 34 of Canton, Ohio; Juleus Edwards, 33 of Canton, Ohio; Austin Collins, 21 of Canton, Ohio; Justin Bush, 34 of Canton, Ohio; Jaylen Martin, 24 of Canton, Ohio; Stephen Harvey, 26 of Canton, Ohio; and Harry Harris, 41 of Canton, Ohio.
Justice Hunter, 23 of Akron, Ohio and Jawon Strickland, 27 of Canton, Ohio, are separately identified as members of the drug conspiracy, which is also charged in this indictment.
Still being sought Tuesday afternoon were: Lenmuel Brown, Justin Bush, Juleus Edwards and Stephen Harvey.
Anyone with information about those four should call 888-ATF-TIPS.