Athletic Director Tells Boys to “Blame Girls” For Dress Code

An administrator at Soddy-Daisy High School is feeling the heat after a video he posted has gone viral. Jared Hensley posted a video to the school’s YouTube Page explaining to the boys why they have to follow a new rule banning athletic shorts. His reasoning? Blame the girls.

He goes on to say that the boys should look to Adam and Eve as an example of how women ruin everything, and that the boys should get used to it because women will ruin things for the rest of their lives.

The video was taken down from the school’s YouTube page. The Superintendent of the Hamilton County school system released a statement saying Hensley’s comments and thoughts did not align with the school’s values. Hensley has been put on administrative leave.

