Imagine hitting the ATM on your way to work, and instead of $10 bills, you receive $100! Lucky? Definitely. Especially after the Bank of America announced to it’s Texas ATM customers that they will be able to keep the cash after the unfortunate (for the bank of course) glitch. Good thing too, can’t imagine it’s easy to ask all their customers to return the $100. Besides, you’ll have a better chance at some cash with the Mix 94.1 Cash Man!

Read more about the article here