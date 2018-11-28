Attendance Record In Sight For Title Games

(WHBC) – The anticipation is building for the seven high school football championship games at Canton’s Hall of Fame Stadium from Thursday through Saturday.

Tim Streid with the OHSAA says, because of the excitement for the Massillon – Akron Hoban game on Thursday night, they might set an overall attendance record for the title games this year of around 65,000 people.

He says many sections for the Tigers-Knights game were already sold out on Monday, and the entire stadium could be full come Thursday night.

“We’ve already been talking with the Hall of Fame about a potential standing room only area, but just think about it, how electric would that stadium be Thursday night if it was sold out,” Streid told Canton’s Morning News.

He advises fans who still need tickets to go through their school or contact the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He says people will notice an improvement in parking options this year, with Lot A on the west of the stadium now open to the general public for $5.

As for the title games next year, Streid says the OHSAA doesn’t have a signed agreement with Columbus yet, but they are leaning that way.

“We’re always keeping an eye on how things go, and I know that we’ll be back in Stark County again, it’s just a matter of when.”

For a listing of all the title games, click here.